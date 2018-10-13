Elijah Holyfield may be the son of a legendary heavyweight champion in boxing circles, but he bears a stronger athletic resemblance to an iconic member of the UGA football family.

At least on this day.

During the first quarter of Saturday's uber-intense clash between Georgia and LSU, the junior-eligible Holyfield (son of Evander Holyfield) experienced a true Herschel Walker moment ... by summarily bowling over an anxious, but helpless LSU defender and then gathering more yardage in the Tigers player's wake.

Here's the clip of Holyfield's bruising carry.

What made Holyfield's bone-crushing play of 17 yards so memorable, in terms of evoking memories to Walker—arguably the greatest running back in college football history?

During the opening game of his freshman campaign (1980), Walker (the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner) rummaged over future NFL safety Bill Bates, on the way to the end zone.

This glorious touchdown would spur the Dawgs to a 16-15 victory. It would also serve as a launching pad for personal glory (1,616 rushing yards, 15 TDs in Year 1 for Walker) and a team accomplishment for all time (Georgia claimed the national championship in 1980).

Here's a clip of Walker's famous blow-up from that Tennessee opener.

