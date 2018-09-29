Isaac Nauta, welcome to your 15 minutes of national fame.

On Saturday, the UGA tight end executed perhaps the craziest touchdown of the young season in college football, recovering a Jake Fromm fumble from the behind the line of scrimmage ... and subsequently rumbling for the 31-yard rushing score.

As 30 1/2-point underdogs entering the day, Tennessee essentially must play a perfect game to pull off the road shocker in Athens; and absurd moments like this certainly won't help the Volunteers' cause.

Why is that? With a little luck, Tennessee could have easily transformed the forced fumble on Fromm (standing in the passing pocket) for a long gain, going the other way.

Instead, it merely goes into the UGA vault of all-time touchdowns.

Here's the clip of Nauta's surreal score:

You don’t wanna include Isaac Nauta in your passing game plan? He’ll design his own plays! pic.twitter.com/zqKNxOB3s9 — Brad McDaniel (@DFF_BMack) September 29, 2018

