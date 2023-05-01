UGA's iconic mascot | What to know about Uga

The English bulldog may have an adorable face but its not just all fun and games - he takes his job seriously.

ATLANTA — It will be Dawgs versus Frogs Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship game as UGA takes on TCU for a shot at its second straight title.

There's one dog who has already won the hearts of thousands.

Uga, the most iconic college football mascot in the nation, is the University of Georgia's cuddly pride and joy -- and deeply embedded in the Bulldogs' history.

Currently, "Que" reigns as Uga X and served the team since 2015. His family has a long history with the university -- but there are other little-known facts about the beloved bulldog mascot.

Here's what you need to know about Uga.

How to pronounce Uga?

Uga's name is UGA pronounced phonetically. Fans are encouraged to cheer on the live mascot by chanting his name "Ugg-uh."

How many Ugas are there?

Right now, one.

But technically, "Que" is Uga X -- the tenth Uga mascot to stand on the sidelines to represent the Bulldogs on the field.

How much does Uga weigh?

The bulldog is somewhere around 50 pounds and a foot tall, according to reports.

Though 50 pounds could sound like a lot, it's actually pretty standard for the English bulldog breed.

One of his predecessors, Uga VI was one of the heaviest dogs in the lineage, weighing in at 65 pounds.

How old is Uga?

Uga X is 9 years old - that's 63 in dog years.

His breed typically lives between eight to 10 years.

According to veterinarians, bulldogs who take it easier can have a longer lifespan.

Uga is said to have a decent diet of dry food and takes his walks on the field. He often sits in his air-conditioned dog house in Sanford Stadium and even catches a ride to the games in his Victory Red Suburban. You can spot his sweet ride by the personalized license plate.

Thankfully, he can also share some of his mascot duties with Hairy Dawg, the costumed mascot of the team.

Is Uga a celebrity?

Truly in more ways than one.

From Athens to Atlanta, Uga is probably the most iconic bulldog in Georgia -- and he's had his brush with national fame as well.

Uga graced the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine in 1997. He was also named the No. 1 mascot in all of college football by the magazine in 2019.

And sure, his adorable nose and smiling face have been plastered on national television during the college football season but Uga has also made it to the big screen.

Well - not Uga X, but Uga V has.

According to the university's alumni association, Uga V made a cameo in the 1997 film "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" where he had several scenes with John Cusack's character walking through Forsyth Park. Considering Uga X is a descendant of Uga V, that basically makes him a modern-day nepotism baby -- but like, in a good way.

Uga could be a two-time champion