Georgia Bulldogs

Where to find your UGA National Championship gear

Here are a few stores that are open right now where you can go and collect your gear!

ATLANTA — With the Bulldogs dominating TCU en route to their second straight national championship, many fans are now wondering where they can go pick up their 2023 UGA title gear. Well, luckily, we have an answer of where you can find it.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors are opening the following stores tonight for fans to pour in and buy championship merchandise:

The following stores are open:

Credit: Academy Sports and Outdoors

Dick's Sporting Goods

Here are the following stores open in Georgia for championship gear:

Credit: Dick's Sporting Goods

Official Georgia Bulldogs Team Store

Visit this link to check out all of the online UGA championship gear.

UGA National Championship:

The CFP National Championship game between Georgia and TCU kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. From Athens to Los Angeles, 11Alive is bringing you complete coverage in the Dawgs' quest to repeat as champions. Visit 11alive.com/bulldogs for more.

