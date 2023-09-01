Where to find your UGA National Championship gear

Here are a few stores that are open right now where you can go and collect your gear!

ATLANTA — With the Bulldogs dominating TCU en route to their second straight national championship, many fans are now wondering where they can go pick up their 2023 UGA title gear. Well, luckily, we have an answer of where you can find it.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors are opening the following stores tonight for fans to pour in and buy championship merchandise:

The following stores are open:

Dick's Sporting Goods

Here are the following stores open in Georgia for championship gear:

Official Georgia Bulldogs Team Store

Visit this link to check out all of the online UGA championship gear.

