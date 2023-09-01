Where to find your UGA National Championship gear

ATLANTA — With the Bulldogs dominating TCU en route to their second straight national championship, many fans are now wondering where they can go pick up their 2023 UGA title gear. Well, luckily, we have an answer of where you can find it.
Here are a few stores that are open right now where you can go and collect your gear!
Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors are opening the following stores tonight for fans to pour in and buy championship merchandise:
The following stores are open:
- Athens: 3505 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA 30606
- Buford: 3720 Buford Dr, Buford, GA 30519
- Cartersville: 453 E. Main St, Cartersville, GA 30121
- Cumming: 320 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041
- Evans: 4210 Washington Road, Evans, GA 30809
- Gainesville: 1140 Dawsonville Hwy, Gainesville, GA 30501
- Hiram: 4215 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy, Hiram, GA 30141
- Kennesaw: 1580 Crater Lake Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30152
- McDonough: 198 South Point Blvd, McDonough, GA 30253
- Newnan: 1096 Bullsboro Dr, Newnan, GA 30265
- Warner Robins: 2907 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093
Dick's Sporting Goods
Here are the following stores open in Georgia for championship gear:
Official Georgia Bulldogs Team Store
Visit this link to check out all of the online UGA championship gear.
