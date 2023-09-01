Here's which former Dawgs are at CFP title game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Former Bulldog greats are piling into SoFi Stadium as they hope to see UGA accomplish the rare feat of winning back-to-back national championships.
11Alive's Maria Martin was able to capture some of these University of Georgia legends prior to the game. Here's a few of those photos showcasing who is at the game:
Former UGA great and Super-Bowl winning L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the building:
Current Miami Dolphins running back and Super Bowl-winner with the Rams, Sony Michel is also in attendance. 2021 National Champion linebacker and Philadelphia Eagles' third-round pick Nakobe Dean also made an appearance.
11Alive will continue to track which former Dawgs are at the game and will update this story with new information.
Georgia-TCU National Championship coverage
- When is the game? How and where can I watch?
- CFP National Championship: When and where to watch TCU-Georgia
- From the 1942 Orange Bowl to the 2016 Liberty Bowl | Georgia vs. TCU history
- Georgia fans make last-minute trip to Los Angeles for CFP Championship
- Georgia fans living in Los Angeles ready for the big game
- Gov. Brian Kemp signs proclamation declaring Monday 'Hunker Down Day'
- Who is each state rooting for to win the CFP National Championship between Georgia and TCU?
- No, fans cannot tailgate at SoFi Stadium before Georgia-TCU game | Here's why
- UGA vs. TCU | History behind Horned Frog mascot
- UGA's iconic mascot | What to know about Uga
- Here's why UGA's iconic Bulldog mascot won't be making it to the National Championship
- What is the Georgia Bulldogs fight song?
- Georgia coach Kirby Smart's father unable to attend CFP title game
- How Georgia coach Kirby Smart's son fosters deep connection among UGA players
- Fast Facts | All about UGA football, their cheerleaders, band and mascot
- What to know about UGA's quarterback | College Football Playoff National Championship game
- Looking for 'a spot to tailgate,' Gov. Kemp lands in Los Angeles to support the Dawgs in title game
- Who had the 'G' logo first, the Georgia Bulldogs or Green Bay Packers? We found answers
- How many college football teams have won back-to-back championships?