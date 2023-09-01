Here's which former Dawgs are at CFP title game

Check out which UGA greats are cheering on the Dawgs to win consecutive titles.

Example video title will go here for this video

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Former Bulldog greats are piling into SoFi Stadium as they hope to see UGA accomplish the rare feat of winning back-to-back national championships.

11Alive's Maria Martin was able to capture some of these University of Georgia legends prior to the game. Here's a few of those photos showcasing who is at the game:

Former UGA great and Super-Bowl winning L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the building:

Matt Stafford here pic.twitter.com/BPT9QSgujz — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 10, 2023

Current Miami Dolphins running back and Super Bowl-winner with the Rams, Sony Michel is also in attendance. 2021 National Champion linebacker and Philadelphia Eagles' third-round pick Nakobe Dean also made an appearance.

Nakobe Dean and Sony Michel here pic.twitter.com/CPTSCjqFyM — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 9, 2023

11Alive will continue to track which former Dawgs are at the game and will update this story with new information.