The UGA football team experienced great success in 2018, racking up 12 wins and only three defeats during this calendar year.

And of the three losses, the Bulldogs pushed two different Alabama teams to the brink of exhaustion ... before falling in heartbreaking fashion.

In other words, there shouldn't many complaints among the Georgia faithful these days. They're supporting arguably the third-most prolific program in college football (behind Alabama, Clemson), while getting comfortable with Kirby Smart and his relentless staff annually posting top-five recruiting classes nationally.

Amid this wave of happy thoughts, 11Alive Sports details UGA football's 10 most impactful plays of 2018 ... which also covers the 2017 Dawgs' Rose Bowl victory over Oklahoma (in overtime) and their soul-crushing defeat to the Crimson Tide in the national title game (also in overtime).

But first, let's celebrate our SEC Fan of the Year ... and her priceless stare-down of the CBS cameras, while No. 1 Alabama owned a 29-0 lead over LSU on the road.

I'll never get tired of watching this short clip. The only regret here: It would have been awesome to read her thoughts in real-time.

VISCERAL REACTION OF THE YEAR

RANKING: 10

VENUE: UGA vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)

SKINNY: D'Andre Swift's game-clinching touchdown (33 yards) against the Gators ...

... led to O-coordinator Jim Chaney's sweet, but intense reaction from the coaches' press box.

RANKING: 9

VENUE: UMass @ Georgia

SKINNY: Good luck finding a faster 50-plus-yard touchdown from the college season. Tyler Simmons was an absolute blur from the get-go, essentially reaching top speed before even crossing the line of scrimmage. An underrated, yet brilliant effort!

RANKING: 8

VENUE: Georgia @ South Carolina

SKINNY: Cornerback Deandre Baker's fabulous pick-six ... or was it?

RANKING: 7

VENUE: Tennessee @ Georgia

SKINNY: Isaac Nauta's fumble-recovery TD likely stands as the craziest scoring play of Georgia's 2018 campaign

RANKING: 6

VENUE: Georgia @ Kentucky

SKINNY: D'Andre Swift (vs. Kentucky) has the uncommon power and uncanny grace to make mere mortals miss sure-thing tackles ... again and again and again.

RANKING: 5

VENUE: Georgia vs. Alabama (SEC championship)

SKINNY: For one fleeting moment, this Jake Fromm-to-Riley Ridley touchdown had seemingly clinched an upset victory of No. 1 Alabama, a second straight SEC championship for Georgia ... along with a berth in the College Football Playoff.

And yes, this Tweet below was written in French. Who knew 'futbol Americain' was so popular there?

RANKING: 4

VENUE: Auburn @ Georgia

SKINNY: Poor Auburn. The Tigers were on the brink of a comeback in mid-November ... before D'Andre Swift reached into the defense's collective hearts and ripped 'em out, one by one.

Seventy-seven yards for the touchdown ... cold-blooded.

RANKING: 3

VENUE: Georgia @ LSU

SKINNY: No honey words can do this steamrolling effort from Elijah Holyfield any further justice.

Straight up, the junior tailback (and son of boxing icon Evander Holyfield) bowled over a willing, but overmatched LSU opponent ... in dizzying fashion.

RANKING: 2

VENUE: Georgia @ Kentucky

SKINNY: Say hello (once again) to D'Andre Swift ... and the 83-yard touchdown run that secured back-to-back SEC East titles for the dominant Dawgs.

RANKING: 1

VENUE: Georgia vs. Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl (CFB Playoff)

SKINNY: Yes, the signature play of the calendar year took place on Day 1 ... but its place atop this countdown was hardly challenged.

Sony Michel's wildcat touchdown run in double overtime helped clinch Georgia's first Rose Bowl triumph since 1943. It also positioned the Bullodgs for a run at the national title game the following week ... down the road in Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium).

Against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, the Dawgs rallied from a 17-point hole to likely post the second greatest bowl victory in school history.