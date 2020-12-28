Zoo Atlanta's Giant Panda Yang Yang predicts Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl winner

The giant panda made his pick Monday.

ATLANTA — The panda bear has spoken: the Bulldogs will be the winners of this year's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Yang Yang, a 23-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta, predicted No. 9 Georgia will beat No. 8 Cincinnati.

According to the Zoo, the giant panda entered his habitat on Monday, Dec. 28 to find two identical boxes painted with team logos, and made his pick. Video from the Zoo shows Yang Yang chowing down on a snack from inside the ripped up Georgia box.