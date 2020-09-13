Georgia Tech beats Florida State in season opener on the road

Jeff Sims threw for 277 yards and a touchdown as Georgia Tech defeated the Seminoles 16-13.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — True freshman Jeff Sims, who was once a Florida State commitment, threw for 277 yards and a touchdown as Georgia Tech defeated the Seminoles 16-13.

Sims completed 24 of 35 passes and had two costly interceptions but the Jacksonville, Florida, native also ran for 64 yards and helped guide Georgia Tech to the season-opening win.

Jordan Mason also ran 14 times for 55 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run.