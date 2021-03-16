Georgia Gwinnett College tennis team breaks record for most consecutive wins in college sports history

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team stands alone in the record books.
The Grizzlies, the top-ranked team in NAIA, won their 138th straight dual match Monday, defeating the University of the Cumberlands 5-0 at the GGC Tennis Facility.
According to the school, the 138-match winning streak is now the longest team winning streak in college sports history.
“We have been chasing the record-setting 138th straight victory since we got to win number 100. There were times when I didn’t know if we would get to this day,” said GGC head coach Chase Hodges in a release provided by the school. “Winning 138 straight matches is almost a surreal achievement. This is something that the players – current and past – can take great pride in accomplishing. We have now climbed to the top of the (all-time victory) mountain.”
Photos: GGC tennis team breaks college sports record
The longest win streak in the NCAA record books is the University of Miami’s 137-game streak in men’s tennis from 1957 to 1964.
We reached out to the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) as well. In a follow-up email, a representative could not verify if it was the longest win streak in the history of the organization.
During the winning streak, GGC has won six NAIA national championships and has a 180-3 all-time record since the program started in 2013. Those 180 victories have come against challengers from top NAIA, NCAA Division II and NCAA III teams. This spring, the team’s 15-0 record has included victories against NAIA teams ranked No. 2, No. 4, No. 8, No. 10, No. 11, No. 13, and No. 14 at the time of the match. There’s has also been a 6-0 record this year against NCAA Division II teams.