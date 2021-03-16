Georgia Gwinnett College tennis team breaks record for most consecutive wins in college sports history

The longest win streak in the NCAA record books was the University of Miami’s 137-game streak in men’s tennis from 1957 to 1964.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team stands alone in the record books.

The Grizzlies, the top-ranked team in NAIA, won their 138th straight dual match Monday, defeating the University of the Cumberlands 5-0 at the GGC Tennis Facility.

According to the school, the 138-match winning streak is now the longest team winning streak in college sports history.

“We have been chasing the record-setting 138th straight victory since we got to win number 100. There were times when I didn’t know if we would get to this day,” said GGC head coach Chase Hodges in a release provided by the school. “Winning 138 straight matches is almost a surreal achievement. This is something that the players – current and past – can take great pride in accomplishing. We have now climbed to the top of the (all-time victory) mountain.”

The longest win streak in the NCAA record books is the University of Miami’s 137-game streak in men’s tennis from 1957 to 1964.

We reached out to the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) as well. In a follow-up email, a representative could not verify if it was the longest win streak in the history of the organization.