Local McDonald's franchisee creates internship at Morehouse College

Students involved in communication studies at Morehouse can join the program and build a business within one of the most globally recognized fast-food chains.

ATLANTA — A local McDonald's is partnering with Morehouse College to build the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The HBCU is working with franchisee owner Danesha Smith to provide the "McNIFICENT" internship that lasts 8 weeks. Current interns are in their third week of the program.

“Knowing how a business works, knowing how the McDonalds franchise works, knowing how I can use what I've learned to apply it to in my various leadership roles," Miles Johnson, an intern in the program, said, adding that, “None of this would have been possible without the Smiths and the McNIFICENT program”

