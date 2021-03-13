No one was on the bus at the time and no one was hurt.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Mercer University football team is safe after their bus caught fire in Columbia, South Carolina Friday.

The team was eating lunch when one of their four buses caught fire in the engine area.

According to Mercer Sports Information Director Travis Rae, the team was on their way to Virginia for their game against Virginia Military Institute on Saturday.

Rae says no one was on the bus and no one was hurt.

Alternate travel plans were made to get the team to VMI for the game.

The accident is still under investigation.