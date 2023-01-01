Why didn't Metallica play the halftime show at the Peach Bowl?

The legendary rock group was never scheduled to perform, but an advertising tweet for Mercedes-Benz got fans' hopes up.

ATLANTA — A cryptic tweet on Saturday afternoon got fans of one of the most legendary rock groups around buzzing.

Would Metallica really be playing the Peach Bowl halftime show?

The short answer, we know now, of course is no. Metallica was not in Atlanta to perform at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night.

And there's a really simple reason why: They weren't ever scheduled to perform. It just wasn't a part of the planned events around the Peach Bowl.

Our reporters at the stadium told us the only halftime events that occurred wound up being the performances of the UGA and Ohio State marching bands.

Why did people think Metallica might play at the Peach Bowl?

The tweet, which was posted by the band's official account at 11 a.m. on Saturday, did seem to give the impression it might happen.

"Our friends at @MercedesBenzUSA are cooking up something electric for the Peach Bowl halftime show. We’ll be watching… #MercedesBenz #PortalToPeachBowl," the tweet read.

Our friends at @MercedesBenzUSA are cooking up something electric for the Peach Bowl halftime show. We’ll be watching… ⚡️👀

#MercedesBenz #PortalToPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/TUxk521IU6 — Metallica (@Metallica) December 31, 2022

It sure seemed to tease something big associated with the band, but it wound up just being a short advertisement for the Mercedes fleet of electric vehicles.

As best we could tell, there was no connection to Metallica whatsoever. Mercedes in all likelihood just paid the band to promote their halftime feature.

What was this Mercedes electric car thing? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/L0oJ6xDsFI — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) January 1, 2023