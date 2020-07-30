SEC to play 10 game conference-only football schedule starting Sept. 26

Because of the change, Georgia will not play rival Georgia Tech for the first time since 1924.

The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths.

The SEC's university presidents agreed upon a 10-game schedule that eliminated all nonconference opponents and is scheduled to begin Sept. 26.

“It was clear in our meeting today that this delay would be beneficial to our student athletes and promote the safe and orderly return to campus for our student body in August. Having some separation between the earlier reopening of our campuses and the later start of the football season should be helpful,” UGA President Jere. W. Morehead said.

The SEC championship game, originally scheduled for Dec. 5, will be pushed back to Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 will also play only conference games. The ACC announced plans for an 11-game schedule with one non-conference game.