College

Slutty Vegan founder to speak at Clark Atlanta commencement

The university announced Monday that the alumna and restaurant owner would deliver this year's commencement speech.

ATLANTA — Clark Atlanta University announced on Monday that the owner of Atlanta's Slutty Vegan restaurant will deliver its 2022 commencement speech. 

Pinky Cole, alumna of Clark Atlanta, and owner of Slutty Vegan, joined the university's president, Dr. George French Jr. in a video on the school's Facebook page delivering the news with a comedic touch. 

>> The video below is from the university's facebook page

Posted by Clark Atlanta University on Monday, May 2, 2022

The commencement is set for 8 a.m. on May 14 in the Panther Stadium. 

Cole announced last month that she's opening her fifth location in Athens, and will soon be expanding the brand out of the Peach State into Brooklyn, New York.

