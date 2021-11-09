High School runners named to Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team | Vote

Voting is open for the Runners of the Year.

ATLANTA — Forty-two of the Atlanta area’s best runners representing 27 high schools and six counties make up the 2021 Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team. The separate boys and girls teams include 15 Georgia State Champions, one of which will be named the Runner of the Year at a banquet held by Atlanta Track Club on Nov. 17.

Held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlanta Track Club’s longest running tradition will return for an in-person event this year. The event will recognize all honorees and announce which athletes are on the first, second and third All-Metro teams.

The Runner of the Year will be chosen by local coaches as well as via a poll open to the public on 11Alive.com. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

“High school athletes are the foundation of Atlanta Track Club and Running City USA,” said Rich Kenah, the Club’s CEO. “I look forward to gathering again to celebrate the great seasons of this year’s All-Metro runners and send-off those who are graduating in 2022.”

The Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Banquet will be held at the Stave Room in midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, November 17. Below is a complete list of athletes named to this year’s team.

