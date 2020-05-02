COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs are officially off to a strong start on National Signing Day, with Colquitt County standout Daijun Edwards headed to Athens.

Generally ranked as one of the top running backs in the country, Edwards was UGA's first announcement of the day this morning. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound back was ranked by Rivals one of the top-20 players in Georgia, and just outside the top-100 nationally. They listed him a four-star recruit.

He joins another star running back, Kendall Milton from California, in the recruiting class. Zach Evans, the No. 1 running back in the country, still hasn't made a decision after Georgia reportedly pulled their offer. UGA may be back in the mix for Evans, but it is not known when he will officially sign.

When Edwards gave his verbal commitment, he told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons about his dreams to win a national championship in Athens.

“[The Bulldogs] want to win, and they want to win the National Championship,” he said. “I think they’re super close.”

Edwards racked up 4,413 yards and 64 touchdowns with a 6.2 yards per carry average at Colquitt County High School, in south Georgia. He had 1,008 yards his senior season.

He has told Rivals on multiple occasions how big an influence Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee had on his decision.

"I am always in communication with Coach McGee," Edwards told Chad Simmons last summer. "I like him a lot and we have known each other for a while. He's been recruiting me for a couple of years now. They talked to me about their depth charts and how I don't need to worry about that. I've always liked Georgia. I've been there a lot, so I'm comfortable with them."

Georgia also announced a short while later that offensive lineman Cameron Kinnie was signing with the Dawgs.

