Dan Reeves, coach who took Falcons to Super Bowl XXXIII, dies at 77

Reeves was the Falcons coach from 1997-2003.

ATLANTA — Dan Reeves, the former Falcons coach who led Atlanta to Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999, has died at the age of 77.

ESPN and NFL.com are among the outlets reporting his death at his home in Atlanta, citing his family. Falcons owner Arthur Blank released a statement saying he "leaves a lasting legacy in our game as a player and coach."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo obtained a statement from the Reeves family announcing the coach's passing:

"Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA. He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined."

Blank said Reeves' "track record of success in Dallas, Denver, New York and Atlanta over several decades speaks for itself, marking a long and successful life and career in football."

Former Falcons head coach Dan Reeves has passed away. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 1, 2022

Reeves coached Atlanta from 1997-2003 and led the iconic "Dirty Bird" Falcons team to the Super Bowl in 1999 against his old longtime team, the Denver Broncos. He won AP NFL Coach of the Year for his work with Atlanta that season.

RIP Dan Reeves. This team made me a Falcons fan as a 5 year old kid, and him doing the Dirty Bird dance after winning the NFC Championship is something I’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/jeu16zHsSV — Brooks Carter (@BrooksACarter) January 1, 2022

The Atlanta City Council released a statement saying he "set an example of professionalism and poise on the sidelines for decades, including several successful seasons with the Falcons."

"In Atlanta, he will always be a staple of our city's history as the first coach to take the Falcons to the Super Bowl," the statement said. "He will be sorely missed by many in Atlanta, the world of football and beyond."

A son of Georgia, an Atlanta sports figure, and a heck of a coach. Thank you for the 1998 season and more. We will never forget coach Dan Reeves. pic.twitter.com/aZ503sQR9B — Atlanta City Council (@atlcouncil) January 1, 2022

As a coach, Reeves led the Broncos throughout the 80s, taking them to three Super Bowls, before he coached the New York Giants and then the Falcons. He amassed 190 career regular season wins as a coach, putting him in the top-10 all-time.

The Broncos said in a tweet they were "saddened by the passing of Ring of Fame Head Coach Dan Reeves, who led us to three Super Bowl appearances" and "send our sincerest condolences to his family."

As a player, Reeves won a Super Bowl ring with the Dallas Cowboys in 1972.

He was born in Rome, Georgia on Jan. 19, 1944, and grew up in south Georgia in Americus before going on to star at the University of South Carolina.