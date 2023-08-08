13-year-old joins Sacramento Republic FC as youngest pro in American sports

Da'vian Kimbrough was part of the club's youth development academy. He just signed his first professional contract.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The youngest professional athlete in American team sports history is set to join the Sacramento Republic FC.

Da'vian Kimbrough, 13, signed his first professional contract, making him eligible to compete for the club's first team. He'll be added to the first team roster pending league and federation approval.

“Da’vian’s journey with Republic FC is just beginning. He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups and thriving at top competitions, to stepping on to the first team training grounds,” said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. “We are honored that the Kimbrough family and Da’vian have chosen Republic FC to support his professional pathway, and we look forward to taking the next steps together.”

Kimbrough's contract terms weren't disclosed.

After getting his start with the North Bay Elite Futbol Club in Solano County and the Woodland Soccer Club in Yolo County, Kimbrough joined Republic FC's Academy in 2021 at the age of 11. He scored 27 goals in 31 matches during his first season, helping Sacramento's U13 to the best record of any team in their age group across the nation. During his second season with the U14 squad, they finished first in MLS NEXT division play with a 26-5-3 record. He was also a tournament MVP at the Bassevedle U13 Cup.

“A young player’s path is never the same as the person seated next to them. Da’vian has shown tremendous focus, commitment and dedication, as well as a willingness to embrace the challenging road ahead of him,” said Head Coach Mark Briggs. “Over the last two years he has demonstrated his tremendous potential, and our goal is to continue to support and help him grow as a player and person.”

With the signing, Kimbrough will be eligible to compete for Republic FC in USL Championship matches. He'll have a training regimen that'll see him competing with pros on the first team and will also offer him the benefits of Academy competition. He's expected to join Republic FC's education partner Elk Grove Charter School in the future.