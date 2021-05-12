Drew Waters 'grateful' to have minor league baseball back

Drew Waters is one of the Braves' top prospects. Missing a year of competing and developing was hard.

ATLANTA — After missing last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, minor league baseball is back.

“I’m definitely thankful,” Gwinnett Stripers outfielder Drew Waters said. “Even coming into this year we weren’t 100% positive that we would have a minor league season. The fact that we do have a minor league season, not only am I excited, but I am extremely grateful.”

Drew Waters is one of the Braves' top prospects. Missing a year of competing and developing was hard.

“It was really tough for everybody, not just me, from the big leagues to the [Gulf Coast League], there’s a lot of guys out there,” Waters said.

But the time away from competing did give Waters time to focus on his mental approach to the game. He said that, as a young kid, that is a key part to taking the next step in his career.

“I feel like that’s the big part between a big leaguer and a minor leaguer,” Waters said. “You watch a big league game and the way those guys handle each at bat and handle failure, that’s what makes them big leaguers.”

And Waters will apply that same patience to his approach to this season, as many wonder whether this will be the year Waters finally gets the call up to the Braves.