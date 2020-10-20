Druid Hills canceling rest of football season

The school district cited 'low participation and injuries' as the reason for the decision.

DRUID HILLS, Ga. — Druid Hills High School will cancel the rest of its football season, the DeKalb County School District said Tuesday.

The district cited "low participation and injuries" as the reason for the decision.

"Due to low participation and injuries it was making it difficult to safely field a team to compete," Mark Brock, a district spokesman, said.

The team had five remaining games on its schedule. Those were supposed to be against Marist this Friday, Chamblee on Nov. 6, Arabia Mountain on Nov. 13 and Stephenson on Nov. 20.