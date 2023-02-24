Dublin High School interpreter helps Irish athletes succeed

“This is different,” Hoskins said. “Normally I've been at schools or doctor's appointments, but doing a fast paced sport, it's different because coach is screaming this and that, and I can see that they missed it so I'm standing up so they see me as a backup just so they know and they're not going to get in trouble because they missed it or I missed it.”



But even when the huddle gets hectic, Terra's impact goes beyond words.



“Before, Ifelt like our communication kind of held them back a little bit,” head coach Ben Smith said. “But to actually have somebody here to coach them up on the details we tell them and them being able to receive the full message, I can't put it into numbers or words.”



Because of that, both guys are now having their best years yet -- Kevontae and Jammie both have become regular starters for the Irish and their talent speaks for itself.



“Our relationship has become strong,” Stanley said. “There's many times at practice I feel like I’d miss something. Having her here feels good to know exactly what's going on.”



And now, these guys know what's going on maybe more than anyone else. Because what might be a great disability for these two, is actually a great strength.



“If we lose or win, my focus needs to be there,” Lang said. “And it needs to continue throughout the whole game. I'm looking at my interpreter, the coach, my team.”