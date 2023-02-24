Dublin High School interpreter helps Irish athletes succeed

DUBLIN, Ga. — For Jammie Lang and Kevontae Stanley, basketball is a little different.
Why? Both of them are completely deaf.
But for the first time as student athletes at Dublin, they now have some extra help -- Terra Hoskins is Dublin's new interpreter.
“This is different,” Hoskins said. “Normally I've been at schools or doctor's appointments, but doing a fast paced sport, it's different because coach is screaming this and that, and I can see that they missed it so I'm standing up so they see me as a backup just so they know and they're not going to get in trouble because they missed it or I missed it.”
But even when the huddle gets hectic, Terra's impact goes beyond words.
“Before, Ifelt like our communication kind of held them back a little bit,” head coach Ben Smith said. “But to actually have somebody here to coach them up on the details we tell them and them being able to receive the full message, I can't put it into numbers or words.”
Because of that, both guys are now having their best years yet -- Kevontae and Jammie both have become regular starters for the Irish and their talent speaks for itself.
“Our relationship has become strong,” Stanley said. “There's many times at practice I feel like I’d miss something. Having her here feels good to know exactly what's going on.”
And now, these guys know what's going on maybe more than anyone else. Because what might be a great disability for these two, is actually a great strength.
“If we lose or win, my focus needs to be there,” Lang said. “And it needs to continue throughout the whole game. I'm looking at my interpreter, the coach, my team.”
“They really catch on to stuff quicker than our other guys, which always amazes me and gets me upset with the other people as well,” Smith said. “I always heard when one sense is hurt another is improved so I think them being hearing impaired makes them focus more visually. Without a doubt, I know that's the truth.”
So as the Irish gear up to go much further than last year's Elite 8, Jammie, Kevontae and Terra are making it happen.
“I always tell them you guys are like my school kids,” Hoskins said. “I have my own kids at home but y'all are my school kids.”
“There are much bigger problems that people overcome daily and we watch two kids do this every day and I wouldn’t even say overcome, they thrive in it,” Smith said. “If you walked into the gym, you wouldn't know either one of those kids are hearing impaired.”
The Irish head to Temple to face the Tigers in the Sweet 16 on Saturday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.