MARIETTA, Ga. — Emery Dupes made ESPN's 'SportsCenter' Top Ten list for a play that took her into the stands.

She kept the ball alive during a club match before the high school season back in February, but ESPN remembered the play nearly seven months later.

The network deemed it so impressive, they decided to surprise Dupes before her match on Tuesday with a "Top Ten" ceremony - banners and all.

"It's literally crazy," Dupes said after the recognition. "It's like three million views now for the SportsCenter play. I've never even dreamed of that, and it's so crazy that I was even on ESPN."

Dupes is a junior at Walton, and that viral video hit on 'SportsCenter' is no fluke.

She committed to play volleyball at Florida State as a freshman.

