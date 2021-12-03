ESPN's College GameDay to broadcast from Atlanta today ahead of SEC Championship

Georgia will play Alabama in the SEC title game today at 4 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ATLANTA — Georgia and Alabama will meet in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, bringing the eyes of the college football world on Atlanta.

And where you can find the eyes of the college football world, you can find ESPN's College GameDay.

The signature Saturday football preview program will be at the SEC Championship, posted up inside the Georgia World Congress Center, the convention center directly across from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium complex.

The basics

Who : ESPN College GameDay

: ESPN College GameDay What : SEC Championship Game broadcast

: SEC Championship Game broadcast Where : Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare event, inside Georgia World Congress Center, Building C

: Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare event, inside Georgia World Congress Center, Building C When: 9 a.m.-Noon, Saturday, Dec. 4

GameDay has a lot in store for Atlanta on Saturday: Georgia Bulldogs legend Todd Gurley is expected to be a special guest on the broadcast, and the Zac Brown Band will be performing live during the show.

GameDay's Twitter noted that a clear bag policy will be enforced inside the Georgia World Congress Center.

ATLANTA!! 🙌



Saturday we're LIVE from the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare and can't wait to see you there!



Join us and bring your best signs 🎨 pic.twitter.com/H7GrCAUSqS — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 2, 2021

The show starts at 9 a.m., though they should be allowing fans inside the GWCC to set up with their signs a little bit earlier than that.

11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark recommends MARTA as the best way to get down to the festivities - it drops you off right at the stadium, as opposed to fighting Downtown Atlanta congestion and paying for parking.

If you are driving, though, there's a number of lots and parking garages extending out from the stadium that should have pay spaces available.