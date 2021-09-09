Week 2 preview | Does it go up from here for Falcons?

Expectations are pretty low following a Week 1 dud against Philadelphia.

ATLANTA — You can't call a Week 2 game "must-win" - especially when it's against the defending Super Bowl champs - but for the Falcons it might at least qualify as "must-look-good."

After an offseason that included bringing in a new coach, adding a historic tight end prospect in the draft, and retooling significant parts of the roster, the Falcons came into Week 1 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles with a smidge of optimism that they'd look solidly improved over the 2020 team that went 4-12.

They failed, badly, to clear even that low bar.

There's very little that's instructive for Atlanta to take away from the opening loss, a beatdown by Philadelphia.

The basics

Who : Atlanta Falcons

: Atlanta Falcons What : Week 2 at Buccaneers

: Week 2 at Buccaneers Where : Tampa, Fla.

: Tampa, Fla. When : 4:05 p.m. ET

: 4:05 p.m. ET TV: FOX

They had a pretty good opening drive, in which Matt Ryan connected with new No. 1 receiver Calvin Ridley three times for 10+ yards, new No. 1 running back Mike Davis helped them move the chains, and then... they stalled out inside the Philly 10-yard line, settling for a field goal.

The next drive went a lot the same way, this time with Cordarrelle Patterson doing a lot of the work, and ended the same way - three points.

That made it 7-6. The game ended 32-6.

So, yes, after very little going right in the opening quarter, decidedly nothing went right the rest of the way.

Which brings us to Week 2, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs weren't exactly invincible in Week 1 - only just edging out Dallas in a two-point win - but Tom Brady didn't look like he's slowed down (379 yards on 32-of-50 passing, 4 touchdowns, 2 interceptions) which is probably the most important barometer of what Tampa is going to be this year.

It's also more than plenty to keep expectations extremely modest for the Falcons in Week 2.

For Atlanta's offense the big question will be whether they can get into the end zone - they showed they could move the ball on their first two drives against the Eagles - driving 146 yards in total - but only coming away with six points seemed to have a deflating effect. They only mustered 73 yards on eight more drives the rest of the game.

They didn't make bad turnovers or shoot themselves in the foot with a lot of penalties - they were just bad. With talent like Ryan, Ridley, Patterson and Kyle Pitts, there's no reason for them not to be better. The Bucs are champs for a reason, but the Cowboys put up 29 points on them - the Tampa defense isn't insurmountable.

The defense mostly did an okay job keeping things in check against Philly, but - in a theme that extends back to last season - they need to generate more pressure up front. The team recorded just one sack, which also was their only hit on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts all game.