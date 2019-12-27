ATLANTA — Falcons coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff will both apparently be back for the 2020 season, after the team announced Friday they'd been retained.

The team also announced the pair will now report directly to team president and CEO Rich McKay.

It's not clear if the move to make Quinn and Dimitroff report to McKay is meant to restrain their authority in any way, after their jobs appeared to be in jeopardy this season following a 1-7 start that sank Atlanta's playoff hopes.

The team also announced Raheem Morris will be defensive coordinator effective at the end of the season.

McKay and Falcons owner will be addressing the media at the team's Flowery Branch facilities at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Quinn and Dimitroff will be available at 2:30 p.m., the team said.

"After weighing several factors, including our team’s statistical turnaround and our players’ focus and effort the second half of the season, I feel the decision to retain Thomas and Dan, with Rich providing close day-to-day oversight of the football operation, will provide the timeliest route for the Atlanta Falcons to return to contention in 2020 and beyond," Blank said in a statement.

After the 1-7 start, the Falcons have since gone 5-2 with big wins over teams like the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

“Over the last two seasons our results on the field have not met our standard or the expectations of our fans. I understand our fans’ disappointment and frustration because I’ve felt every bit of it as well," Blank said. "That said, our focus must be on giving our franchise the best opportunity to win next year and beyond. I have long believed that continuity in leadership is very important across all our businesses and the football team is no different in that regard."

Quinn has been Atlanta's head coach since 2015, leading the team to Super Bowl 51 in his second season. He has an overall record of 42-37 during his tenure.

MORE HEADLINES

Could Dan Quinn keep his job after all? | What they're saying after a wild Falcons win

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Before he dies, a witness is sharing what he knows about The Atlanta Child Murders