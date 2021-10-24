Ryan throws for 336, Falcons get FG at end, top Miami 30-28

The Falcons came out on top in Sundays game.

MIAMI — Matt Ryan passed for 336 yards and Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give the Atlanta Falcons a 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts had seven catches for 163 yards for the Falcons. He gained 28 on a sideline route with just under 2 minutes left to get the Falcons into field goal range.