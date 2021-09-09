Giants present Falcons with shot to get things rolling

One of these teams will have to win on Sunday.

ATLANTA — If the Falcons are to turn things around this season, Sunday just may be the day to do it.

Atlanta is in New York on Sunday to face the Giants - who, like the Falcons, are 0-2 to the start the season.

If anything could represent a turning point in a season this fresh, Sunday is probably it for Atlanta - their meeting with the Giants kicks off a run over the next three weeks of three winnable games against New York, then Washington, then the Jets.

The basics

Who : Atlanta Falcons

: Atlanta Falcons What : Week 3 vs. New York Giants

: Week 3 vs. New York Giants Where : MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. When : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET TV: Fox

If they win all three, or at least two of three, they'd be heading into their Week 6 bye with at least some sense of optimism leading into a post-bye schedule that is on the difficult side.

Lose two or three going into the bye, and the schedule on the other side is going to have Falcons fans looking ahead to the 2022 Draft (if they're not already).

The good news is the Falcons showed they could compete last week, after an absolute dud in Week 1. Atlanta played the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers competitively into the second half, at one point making it a three-point game.

A pair of fourth-quarter pick-sixes thrown by Matt Ryan blew things open, and the final score wound up not being close, but that obscures that the Falcons defense had its moments against a lethal Bucs offense, and Atlanta's offense managed multiple lengthy touchdown drives.

The Giants, for their part, were left behind in the second half in an opening 27-13 loss to Denver before they dropped a tight one to Washington last week.