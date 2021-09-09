Falcons fans descend on London for NFL UK game

Atlanta plays the New York Jets starting at 9:30 a.m. ET this morning.

LONDON, UK — It's a bright and early one for Falcons fans, with the team across the pond in London on Sunday morning for their game against the New York Jets.

The Falcons and Jets will kick off at 2:30 p.m. locally - 9:30 a.m. for those of us back here in Atlanta. For Atlanta fans who have made the journey - or British Falcons fans! - things are already in full swing Sunday morning.

The basics

Who : Atlanta Falcons

: Atlanta Falcons What : Week 5 vs. New York Jets

: Week 5 vs. New York Jets When : 9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local time)

: 9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local time) Where : London, UK

: London, UK TV: NFL Network, ABC

A popular UK-based Falcons fan Twitter account has offered a view into the scene at the pre-game destination of choice, The Beehive Pub:

Pre game in the Falcons pub! pic.twitter.com/deAoPZBfhX — 🇬🇧 Atlanta Falcons 🔴⚫ (@ATLFalconsUK) October 10, 2021

AP photographer Ian Walton caught these fans with a very unique British flag outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the game will be played.

A number of Falcons fans have been posting their own gameday pictures to social media.

Beehive pub is much busier than when I took this photo @ATLFalconsUK @AtlantaFalcons can't wait for the game! pic.twitter.com/Iykwpj5qvT — Sean Hogg (@Sean1604) October 10, 2021

These seats will do nicely for me to see @AtlantaFalcons, my team, trash the Jets. #NFLLondon #NFL pic.twitter.com/Yk398Jksoz — Kris Weavill (@gorgefodder) October 10, 2021

Sunday's game will serve as a kind of fork in the road for the Falcons. They head into a bye week for Week 6, and the schedule after that is a difficult one. If they stumble in London against the Jets, they'll be 1-4 looking at a schedule that still includes the Panthers, Saints, and Cowboys in three of their four post-bye games - and probably be thinking more about draft position than playoffs.

But if they can take care of a Jets team who, like the Falcons, are 1-3 and plenty beatable, they could see a Week 7 meeting with the Dolphins as a chance to scratch back to .500.

The good news for Atlanta is they have at least one other football club on their side Sunday: