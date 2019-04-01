You never get a second chance to make a first impression ... unless we're talking about fantasy football.

Within this realm, sweet redemption comes in the form of dominating the NFL postseason league of your choice.

Before you blindly accept the scoring rules, terms of competition and entry fees of any random league, though, check out this breakdown of the fundamental/strategic differences of standard postseason ("longevity") leagues and weekly one-and-done (or "survivor") leagues.

(Survivor leagues are also perfect for the daily fantasy crowd. Some operations come with a caveat, though: You can only pick a player for one weekend ... so choose wisely.)

DAILY FANTASY DREAM TEAM

QB Andrew Luck, Colts ($6,400)

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys ($9,000)

RB Jordan Howard, Bears ($4,600)

WR T.Y. Hilton, Colts ($7,800)

WR Alshon Jeffery, Eagles ($5,900)

WR Dontrelle Inman, Colts ($4,300)

TE Trey Burton, Bears ($5,200)

FLEX Gus Edwards, Ravens ($4,200)

D/ST Chargers ($2,400)

LONGEVITY LEAGUES

1. Know your strategic strengths/weaknesses before plunking down any cash

As such, here are two crucial questions to pose:

a) Are my preferred targets solid favorites to reach the Super Bowl or conference conference championship round?

b) Is each one a healthy lock for two, three or even four games?

If the answer for either is no, then it's probably wise to ignore these short-term assets in longevity leagues.

Regardless of how some superstars look on paper (Andrew Luck, Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott, Tarik Cohen, Zach Ertz, etc.), it’s essentially a wasted pick if they're not locks for two or three postseason games.

Case in point: Twelve years ago, prior to the Wild Card round, I correctly pegged the Colts and Bears for the Super Bowl and subsequently loaded up on stars like Indy's Reggie Wayne, Peyton Manning, Joseph Addai and Chicago's Thomas Jones and wideout Bernard Berrian (18 TDs from 2006-08).

All told, the quintet produced 18 combined playoff games for my team—easily enough to capture a welcomed fantasy crown.

2. The 'opposite' strategy can be a difference-maker with quarterbacks

A large segment of longevity owners will choose Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Drew Brees or Tom Brady at quarterback.

On the surface, it seems like a no-brainer move in this crapshoot-like process of building a playoff roster.

However, there is one concern: With everyone riding the aforementioned quartet during the playoffs, the potential to break free from the pack with overall QB points would be nonexistent on Wild Card Weekend.

As a counter move, it might be beneficial to pursue passers like Philip Rivers, Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky or Russell Wilson, while gambling the Chargers, Texans, Bears or Seahawks can advance to a conference championship (and beyond).

Reflexively, the Chiefs, Rams, Saints or Patriots would need to get upended during the divisional round.

The major upshot: If you're lucky ... few GMs would have Trubisky, Watson or Wilson playing three or even four games.

The obvious downside: The potential of missing out on Goff, Brady, Brees and Mahomes-related QB points—for three games—would likely hinder your club's championship chances.

3. Always factor in the elements before securing lineups

At the risk of sounding like a broken record from the regular season, weather should always play a role with starting picks.

All things being equal, I’d rather have a QB performing in a warm, comfy dome over one struggling in the wind, cold, rain and snow.

However, with the exception of New Orleans (dome) and L.A. Rams (perpetually sunny weather ... unless it's a repeat of the 1977 Mud Bowl), there aren't many guarantees of ideal-weather outings throughout the playoffs.

Bottom line: Check out the NFL Weather Map before signing off on strategies involving cold-weather quarterbacks, receivers or kickers.

LONGEVITY DREAM TEAM

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

RB Alvin Kamara, Saints

RB Todd Gurley, Rams

WR Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

WR Michael Thomas, Saints

FLEX #1 Damien Williams, Chiefs

FLEX #2 Sony Michel, Patriots

TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs

DEF Saints

K Will Lutz, Saints

WILD CARD WEEKEND RANKINGS

QB-STARTER RANKINGS

1. Andrew Luck, Colts

2. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

3. Deshaun Watson, Texans

4. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

5. Philip Rivers, Chargers

6. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

7. Nick Foles, Eagles

8. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

TOP 15 PPR TAILBACKS

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

2. Melvin Gordon, Chargers

3. Jordan Howard, Bears

4. Chris Carson, Seahawks

5. Gus Edwards, Ravens

6. Marlon Mack, Colts

7. Lamar Miller, Texans

8. Tarik Cohen, Bears

9. Darren Sproles, Eagles

10. Kenneth Dixon, Ravens

11. Nyheim Hines, Colts

12. Justin Jackson, Chargers

13. Josh Adams, Eagles

14. Jordan Wilkins, Colts

15. Mike Davis, Seahawks

TOP 15 PPR WIDEOUTS

1. T.Y. Hilton, Colts

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

3. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks

4. Amari Cooper, Cowboys

5. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

6. Keenan Allen, Chargers

7. Allen Robinson, Bears

8. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

9. Mike Williams, Chargers

10. Dontrelle Inman, Colts

11. Anthony Miller, Bears

12. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

13. Michael Crabtree, Ravens

14. Michael Gallup, Cowboys

15. John Brown, Ravens

TOP 10 PPR TIGHT ENDS

1. Eric Ebron, Colts

2. Zach Ertz, Eagles

3. Blake Jarwin, Cowboys

4. Mark Andrews, Ravens

5. Ryan Griffin, Texans

6. Trey Burton, Bears

7. Antonio Gates, Chargers

8. Nick Vannett, Seahawks

9. Dallas Goedert, Eagles

10. Jordan Thomas, Texans