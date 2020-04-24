First ever virtual NFL draft is underway

As expected, the Bengals took LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first ever virtual draft in NFL history is underway. The Cincinnati Bengals kicked it off by making LSU quarterback Joe Burrow the first overall selection in the draft.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the pick from his home. The league has passed out cameras to a number of the top prospects expected to be drafted tonight.

The draft was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas but because of the coronavirus pandemic the league shifted to a virtual format.

Not only is Goodell is his home, so are the league's general managers, including the Bills' Brandon Beane.

With the second pick Washington selected Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

With the third pick the Detroit Lions also took an Ohio State player. Detroit selected Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah.

With the fourth pick the New York Giants drafted offensive tackle Andrew Thomas from Georgia.

The Miami Dolphins with the fifth pick selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama quarterback is coming off hip surgery and he is somewhat of a rarity, a left-handed throwing quarterback.

Picking sixth the Los Angeles Chargers took Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Carolina Panthers, picking seventh, chose Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

With the eighth overall pick the Arizona Cardinals went with Isaiah Simmons, linebacker from Clemson.

Picking ninth, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected cornerback CJ Henderson from the University of Florida.