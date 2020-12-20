Florida hangs tough in loss against Alabama in SEC Championship

Alabama caps off an undefeated SEC run with a 52-46 win over Florida.

The short, Florida could not contain Alabama's offense. 52 points for Alabama's offense in Saturday's contest. The Crimson Tide totaled 35 points in the first half, a SEC Championship game record. Alabama did not punt in the first half, every drive in the first half for Alabama ended in 7 points, We'll get back to the Alabama offense in a moment, Florida's offense gave their best to go pound for pound with the top ranked team in College Football.

Kadarius Toney reached 139 yards of offense in the first half, alone that was good for 9th all-time by a receiver in an SEC Championship game. Kyle Trask totaled 4 touchdowns on a night where he capped off multiple single season Florida records. Trask finished with 408 yards, 153 of those went to Toney.

Florida cut the lead to one score with 6:33 left in the but Alabama responded in less than two minutes when Mac Jones found Devonta Smith for his second score of the game. Alabama scored when they wanted and proved it twice down the stretch inside ten minutes to put away a Florida team that crawled back into this game.

The Alabama success started with Najee Harris who racked five total touchdowns in a MVP night for the running back. Harris finished the night with 178 yards on 31 carries.