Georgia State QB cleared to return after COVID bout; Doctor says he doesn't have heart condition

Officials said further cardiac evaluation confirmed that he does not suffer from myocarditis or any other heart condition that would prevent him from playing.

ATLANTA — A turn of events in a different direction has led Georgia State football quarterback Mikele Colasurdo to get the OK to return to the field.

Georgia State University Athletics said on Thursday that Colasurdo has been cleared by doctors to resume football activities.

The football player was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the summer and his initial cardiac follow-up indicated possible myocarditis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can impact the heart's electrical system, reducing the heart's ability to pump. It can lead to rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.

The freshman from South Carolina announced last month that he would be sitting out this season due to heart issue.

However, on Thursday, officials said further cardiac evaluation confirmed that he does not suffer from myocarditis or any other heart condition that would prevent him from playing.

Colasurdo has begun a phased return to practice, the school said.