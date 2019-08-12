ATLANTA — Editor's Note: The video above is from September 2019 after the Panthers beat the Tennessee Volunteers.

For the third time in the last five years, Georgia State is hitting the road for a bowl game.

The Panthers will play in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve in Tuscon, Arizona. Georgia State will take on Wyoming.

"We are thrilled to be playing in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl against a quality opponent in Wyoming," said head coach Shawn Elliott. "This will be a unique experience for our football players and one that we are looking forward to."

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott is doused after they defeated Tennessee in an NCAA college football game, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

The Panthers played in their first bowl game in 2015 in the AutoNation Cure Bowl and then made a return trip to the Orlando, Fla., bowl in 201, when GSU knocked off Western Kentucky 27-17. It was the first bowl win in school history.

"We have a great group of young men who have overcome a lot to put together a very successful season," said Elliott. "We've accomplished a lot of firsts and records this season, and this is not only a reward but an opportunity to do even more."

Tickets for the bowl game begin Sunday night. The game is set for Dec. 31 and will kick off at Arizona Stadium at 4:30 p.m. eastern time. Get ticket information here.

