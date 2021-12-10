Georgia Tech head coach announces football staff changes

Contracts will not be renewed for three assistant coaches

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech football head coach Geoff Collins announced changes to its staff Sunday.

Contracts will not be renewed for three assistant coaches: offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, co-defensive coordinator/ safeties coach Nathan Burton and cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich.

"As I have begun evaluating our program and identifying the things we need to do to be more successful, I have determined that a change in leadership on both sides of the ball is necessary," Collins said. "I believe that new voices in these key positions on our staff will allow us to do a better job of consistently putting our players in the best position to meet the high standards we all have for our program."

Collins added that he wanted to thank Patenaude, Burton and Popovich, and their families, for everything they have done for their program.