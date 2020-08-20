Georgia Tech announces safety protocols for fans attending football games

Here is what you need to know if you plan on going to a game at the stadium.

ATLANTA — College football season is near and Georgia Tech has listed out its guidelines for fans that are planning to attend games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall.

To help with social distancing, attendance at games will be limited to 20 percent of the stadium's full capacity, which is about 11,000 fans.

Here is what you need to know if you plan on going to a game.

Face masks

Everyone 2 years old and up are required to wear an approved personal face covering at all times while within the stadium perimeter. The perimeter includes security queues at all stadium entrances, as well as queues at ticket and will call windows.

Here is what is considered an approved face covering:

be made with at least two layers of breathable material

fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured to allow the guest to not have to keep the covering in place with his/her hands

If you are on campus but outside of the stadium, fans are still strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. Find the exceptions to wearing masks on the school's website.

Contactless ticketing and parking

All 2020 Georgia Tech football tickets and parking passes will be delivered electronically to the ticket holder’s mobile device. Tickets and parking passes will not be available by mail nor will fans have the option to print them at home.

Parking will be offered first to 2020 season ticket members, with the goal of matching fans to their current parking lot. If availability remains after season ticket members have been allocated parking, spaces will be assigned.

As for ticketing, tickets will be distributed based on the following order of priority, while supplies last:

2020 season ticket members who have opted in for the 2020 season

Stinger Mobile Pass holders

If tickets still remain, single-game tickets will be made available to the general public

Tailgating

Georgia Tech said social-distancing guidelines apply to institute-controlled parking areas around the stadium.

Additional hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations will be added throughout. Fans are encouraged to wear masks at all times on Georgia Tech campus, beginning with when they leave their vehicles.

Entering the stadium

Tickets will have a designated entrance gate listed to allow for the most even distribution of fans entering the stadium as possible.

To aid in the contactless process, Georgia Tech athletics’ venue bag policy has been amended to allow each fan to bring in one 1-gallon clear/resealable “Ziploc” style bag. All other bags are prohibited from Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2020 (including clear bags and small clutch bags previously permitted as a part of the bag policy). Exceptions will be made for medical and/or diaper bags.

Fans can also bring in one sealed bottle of water and a travel-sized bottle of hand sanitizer.

Georgia Tech said they have walk-through metal detectors that guests will be required to walk through upon entry.

Concourse Operations

Georgia Tech said they are placing signs up to let everyone know that face masks are required and that social distancing is encouraged.

Concession stands and merchandise booths will include line queuing designed to maintain social distancing. Additionally, all stands and booths will have plastic shields to separate fans from the staff.

The restrooms have been reconfigured to a have designated entrance and exit.

Water fountains and water bottle filling stations will be available throughout the stadium and will be routinely cleaned. However, Georgia Tech said they will not be using the “Water Monster” community water-spicket filling stations during the 2020 season.

Elevators within stadium will be limited to 25 percent capacity.

Marketing and fan promotions

Georgia Tech said the traditional pregame festivities will not be held this year:

Yellow Jacket Alley (will be replaced this year by a new virtual team arrival celebration)

Georgia Tech marching band pregame show on Callaway Plaza steps

404 Tailgate

Wreckfest (Georgia Tech Bookstore location will remain on the stadium’s exterior).

The Georgia Tech Marching Band, cheer team and Gold Rush dance team will not be permitted to perform on the field.

Premium seats

In stadium suites, capacity will be reduced to the number of seats available in each suite and suite owners will assume responsibility for social distancing enforcement.

Suite guest tickets and passes have been eliminated for 2020.

All club-style premium spaces will have a 20 percent capacity limit.