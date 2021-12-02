Alabama reportedly in lead to land former Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o

Chris Gordy, a host on the Locked On SEC podcast, talked about the biggest news stories happening around the SEC, including To'o To'o.

Alabama is reportedly in the lead to land former Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o in the transfer portal.

To’o To’o, a sophomore linebacker that played the past two seasons at the University at Tennessee at Knoxville, is a part of the large number of players fleeing the program. There have been reports stirring around about recruiting violations at the school.

The player's father said Nick Saban, Alabama's coach, has been reaching out. To'o's dad knows his son wants to stay in the SEC and it seems like he is heavily leaning towards Alabama.

Chris Gordy, a host on the Locked On SEC podcast, talked about the biggest news stories happening around the SEC, including To'o To'o.

“It would be a huge win for the Tide if they could land the former Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o," Gordy said.

Listen to the episode below.