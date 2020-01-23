HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Authorities say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown's Florida home.

Hollywood police say Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Officers say they responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him.

Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery. Police say officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful.

The NFL star in September 2019 denied two allegations of sexual misconduct, one following a Sports Illustrated report in which Brown was accused of exposing himself to a woman while she worked on a painting at his home.

Less than a week earlier, his former trainer, Britney Taylor, accused him of rape and sexual assault in a federal lawsuit.

Brown had been with the Raiders but signed with the New England Patriots in a deal worth $9 million this season. Following the allegations, the Patriots released Brown and he since has been a free agent.

RELATED: In cryptic tweet, Antonio Brown appears to retire from NFL

RELATED: NFL star Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter