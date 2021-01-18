The Harrison High School grad and former University of Georgia QB announced the decision on his Twitter account Monday morning.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has announced he will be entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields announced the decision on his Twitter account Monday morning.

"My path to The Ohio State University was not a direct one, but I could not have asked for a better final destination," Fields wrote.

Fields came to Columbus in 2019 after playing his freshman season at Georgia.

In two seasons with the Buckeyes, Fields threw for 5,373 yards with 63 touchdowns. He also ran for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Fields was a two-time Graham–George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese–Brees Quarterback of the Year in the Big Ten Conference.

He was first-team All-Big Ten in both of his seasons. Fields was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019 and the 2021 Chicago Tribune Silver Football winner.

Fields led the Buckeyes to two Big Ten Conference championships and two appearances in the College Football Playoff.