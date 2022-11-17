What you need to know if you are planning on going to the SEC Football Championship in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The SEC Football Championship will be in Atlanta next month and it's already promised to be a game in front of a sold-out crowd. Now the SEC wants college football fans to be aware of some security policies ahead of the Dec. 3 event.
See the list of must-know information below:
- Mobile Tickets – All tickets will be digital for the game. Fans should familiarize themselves with the mobile ticketing process at www.secsports.social/mobile.
- Gates of Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m. for early-arriving fans.
- Metal Detectors – Fans will be required to pass through metal detectors for admission to both the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SEC FanFare at the World Congress Center on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.
- SEC Clear Bag Policy– For security purposes, only clear bags are permitted in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bags will be inspected before entry, though the SEC strongly encourages guests to not bring one.
- Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and may not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”
- Fans may use a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag
- Small clutch bags can be no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle or strap
- Mobile Lockers – The Mobile Locker Company will provide lockers outside Gates 1 and 2 for fans who want to rent a locker to store items. Lockers will be available for rental 2.5 hours prior to the start of the game and 1.5 hours post-game. Learn more at www.themobilelockerco.com
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cashless Policy – By accepting only credit cards, debit cards and mobile payments, transactions take place faster and allow vendors to operate more efficiently for customers.
- SEC Ticket Exchange – Fans should be aware of counterfeit tickets and should use the SEC Ticket Exchange at www.secticketoffice.com to purchase verified tickets.
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium Pom-Pom Policy – Pom-poms or shakers must have paddle handles to be admitted into the stadium. Pom-poms or shakers with stick handles are prohibited for safety reasons.
- Tailgating will be allowed in The Home Depot Backyard West Lawn and M Lot. For full parking and tailgate guidelines, go to www.mercedesbenzstadium.com/parking-tailgate-guidelines/.