Vanderbilt’s season finale at Georgia canceled

The game has been declared a no contest.

ATHENS, Ga. — Vanderbilt’s season finale at No. 10 Georgia has been canceled with the Commodores falling below both the number of scholarship players available and position requirements.

The game has been declared a no contest.

Vanderbilt originally was scheduled to play in Athens on Dec. 5 only to have that game postponed the day before because the Commodores couldn’t meet minimum roster requirements.

Vanderbilt played, and lost, to in-state rival Tennessee 42-17 on Saturday despite having only 49 scholarship players available. Interim coach Todd Fitch had hoped to get some players back this week, but COVID-19 issues, contact tracing and opt-outs left Vanderbilt thin.