ATLANTA — Only one major tennis tournament occurs in Atlanta every year and it's the BB&T Atlanta Open.

For the fifteenth year, top tennis players from around the world will take the court in Atlanta to compete for the grand prize of nearly $670,000.

The 2017 reigning champion and former UGA Bulldog John Isner will be back to compete and protect his title. Along with Isner, 2016 champion and Australia's top tennis player Nick Kyrgios will be back on the court as well. Kyrgios couldn't play in last year's matches due to a hip injury.

The BB&T Atlanta Open trophy sits for display for media day on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Photo/Maria Ramsaier)

A special women's exhibition kicks off at the beginning of the tournament. No. 4 Sloane Stephens will compete against Madison Keys for U.S. Women’s Open final rematch, the only women's match for the week.

Eddie Gonzalez, BB&T Atlanta Open Tournament Director and Chief Development Officer, said there isn’t enough room for two tournaments for men and women.

“We are making the best of the situation having the ability to choose the two women and then having the men event start,” Gonzalez said. “So, at the moment, I think we have the best formula. You know what, down the road, I’d love to have a women’s event down the road.”

Along with women’s exhibition, UGA player and Atlanta native Emil Reinberg will compete for the second time at the BB&T Atlanta Open. Reinberg played last year in doubles, now, it’s just him battling in singles against professional players.

UGA tennis player and Atlanta native Emil Reinberg shares his thoughts on being selected for the second time for the BB&T Atlanta Open. (Photo/Thomas Goodhew)

“That is going to be the toughest part just you know, ‘wow I’m actually playing this guy,' but literally, the only thing I can do is focus on myself,” Reinberg said. “Hit the ball. Hit the yellow ball back and forth, and that’s about it.”

Sixteen doubles and singles teams kick off for qualifying draws on July 21 to July 22 at Atlantic Station. On July 22, the rematch between Stephens and Keys will take place at 7:30 p.m. while Reinberg competes July 24.

"Atlanta is such an international city," Gonzalez said. "It's a chance to put our city on the global map."

