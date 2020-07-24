Frank De Boer steps away from Atlanta United in 'mutual agreement' to part ways

United said they will announce an interim coach shortly as they search for a permanent replacement.

ATLANTA — Atlanta United manager Frank De Boer has stepped away from his role with the club in what the team is calling a "mutual agreement" to part ways.

The team also announced some of De Boer's staff - assistant coaches Orlando Trustfull and Bob de Klerk and video analyst Erwin Koenis - were departing the club too.

“On behalf of Atlanta United, I would like to thank Frank for his leadership and commitment to the club,” said Atlanta United President Darren Eales in a release. “Under Frank’s guidance, the club had a strong 2019 season in both MLS and international competition. After discussing it with Frank, the decision was reached mutually to part ways. In winning two trophies in his first season in charge, he will always be a part of the club’s history, and with great appreciation and respect we wish him all the best in the future.”

De Boer managed the team for only one full season after replacing Gerardo Martino. The Dutchman led the team to the Eastern Conference Finals last year in the playoffs, and United won both the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup under his tenure.

The team, however, suffered an embarrassing exit from the "MLS is Back" tournament this week, after they lost all three of their matches and failed to score a single goal.