Fulton County Schools delays fall sports competitions until mid-September

ATLANTA — Fulton County Schools decided to delay its fall sports competitions until the middle of next month.
The district's director of athletics, Steven Craft, tweeted a statement on Thursday saying softball, volleyball, cross country, football, cheerleading, and marching band will resume competitions on the week of Sept. 14.
"The district will continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 moving forward and make a determination for the remainder of the season by 9/14," the statement reads.
Craft added that the district is putting safety first as they remain committed to having a fall season for student athletes.
"FCS will allow each fall team and the marching band to continue to practice and condition during this time," the statement said.
On Wednesday, the Georgia High School Association said plans remained in place to start high school football season on Sept. 4. However, the schools have the authority to cancel or postpone sports if they feel necessary.
GHSA said on Tuesday that said 866 athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus since schools were allowed to begin summer practices on June 8.