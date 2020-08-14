Fulton County Schools delays fall sports competitions until mid-September

Fulton County Schools will delay fall competitions until Sept. 14.

ATLANTA — Fulton County Schools decided to delay its fall sports competitions until the middle of next month.

The district's director of athletics, Steven Craft, tweeted a statement on Thursday saying softball, volleyball, cross country, football, cheerleading, and marching band will resume competitions on the week of Sept. 14.

"The district will continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 moving forward and make a determination for the remainder of the season by 9/14," the statement reads.

FCS will delay all Fall Competitions until 9/14. We remain committed to our athletes safety and providing Fall sports. Please see the complete statement below. @athletics_FCS @OfficialGHSA @FCSSuptLooney @FultonCoSchools pic.twitter.com/luLNFZkH1t — Steven Craft (@FultonAD_crafts) August 13, 2020

Craft added that the district is putting safety first as they remain committed to having a fall season for student athletes.

"FCS will allow each fall team and the marching band to continue to practice and condition during this time," the statement said.

On Wednesday, the Georgia High School Association said plans remained in place to start high school football season on Sept. 4. However, the schools have the authority to cancel or postpone sports if they feel necessary.