Team11 Game of the Week | North Gwinnett vs. South Forsyth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Friday marks the first night of the high school football playoffs. 11Alive is featuring highlights from the top games in metro Atlanta.

North Gwinnett High is traveling all the way down to Forsyth County for a match between two teams that haven't 'officially' played together since 2009.

The two teams faced off during the preseason, but South Forsyth High lost that game.

The difference this time is their top runner Gavin Morris didn't play in any of those games. He's back now as the team looks to win a losing streak against North Gwinnett.

"We just have a good group man our kids are really tight. All three, sophomores through seniors group classes are just really close. A lot of chemistry. Just a fun group to coach. So they play together, they play hard, and they're just a fun bunch," South Forsyth head coach Troy Morris said.

Their quarterback Ty Watkins threw three of his 23 touchdowns this season last week. He is going to have to go up against a very good North Gwinnett team on Friday night.

"We're excited about it. The last time we hosted a playoff game was in 2017 so it's a big deal. It's a big accomplishment for our program," Morris said.