Georgia, Cincinnati tickets sold out for 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The game will take place on New Year’s Day in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ATLANTA — The allotted tickets for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl for Georgia and Cincinnati sold out on the first day of sales.

According to a press release, each school had 3,250 tickets that could be sold to its fan base for the annual New Year's Day game in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The audience will look a lot different this year due to COVID-19. The game will operate at a 25 percent fan capacity, which amounts to roughly 16,500 fans.

The dramatic reduction in guests is to allow for social distancing between groups. Masks will also be required for all attendees, the release said.

“We have been working with the Governor’s office, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, our partner conferences, the University of Cincinnati and the University of Georgia as well as medical experts to create game day protocols that will ensure the safest environment possible for all those in attendance,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan.

This is the 22nd time the highly anticipated event has sold out in 24 years of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl experience. The press release also detailed, the remaining tickets were sold earlier this year.

“Given the uniqueness of this football season, we’re thrilled to be able to have fans from both Georgia and Cincinnati, as well as local Atlanta fans, attend this year’s game,” Stokan explained.

This will be Cincinnati's first time playing in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, countering Georgia's sixth appearance in the game. However, the Bulldogs last appearance happened back in 2006 when they defeated Virginia Tech 31-24.