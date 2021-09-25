Georgia Bulldogs in action early today in Nashville

Here's what you need to know with UGA in Nashville looking to go 4-0.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It's an early one for Georgia fans on Saturday, with the Bulldogs in Nashville to take on Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs have won their last three meetings with the Commodores - and 11 of the last 13 - and will be overwhelmingly favored to continue that streak on Saturday.

The Georgia defense has been just about untouchable this season - a trend that continued in last week's 40-13 demolition of South Carolina. The Gamecocks mustered just one touchdown, in the fourth quarter, and two field goals (one of which came after an interception had them starting a drive within range).

Incredibly, that accounts for the most damage a team has done against UGA so far this year. Not the best of signs for Vanderbilt, whose losses include a 23-3 dud against East Tennessee State.

The basics

Who : Georgia Bulldogs football

: Georgia Bulldogs football What : Week 4 vs. Vanderbilt

: Week 4 vs. Vanderbilt When : Noon E.T. (11 a.m. locally)

: Noon E.T. (11 a.m. locally) Where : Nashville

: Nashville TV: SEC Network

Even worse for the Commodores, what little uncertainty the Dawgs have had on the other side of the ball now appears largely settled.

After what could very, very loosely be called a quarterback "controversy" following J.T. Daniels' injury issues and Stetson Bennett's big game against UAB, Daniels showed last week he was fully healthy and fully in grasp of the starting role, with 303 yards on 23-of-31 passing and three touchdowns against South Carolina.

This week Daniels said he's getting pretty close to feeling 100% again.