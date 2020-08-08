Bulldogs fill out all-SEC schedule with two new opponents

The SEC announced revised schedules Friday for the 10-game conference-only season.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs learned how their conference-only schedule will be filled out on Friday, with the SEC announcing the full 10-game slates for the season.

UGA added Mississippi State and Arkansas to the mix, with the Bulldogs scheduled to host the other Bulldogs in Athens and travel to face the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Ark.

The two new contests fill out an eight-game schedule that already included Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennesse, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and the annual meeting with Florida in Jacksonville, which remains scheduled to take place at the neutral venue there.

Georgia hasn't played Arkansas since 2014, a game they won 45-32. The Bulldogs last faced Mississippi State in 2017, which they also won in a 31-3 rout.

According to UGA, the full list of dates for the 10-season schedule will be released sometime in the next two weeks.