Georgia fans heading to Jacksonville will see tighter mask measures, stadium tailgate ban

"The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" won't quite be that this year.

ATLANTA — Bulldogs fans headed to Jacksonville for the annual Georgia-Florida game should temper their expectations a bit for "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."

In the era of COVID-19, it's not quite going to be the free-for-all party they're accustomed to.

Game organizers announced a number of updates to safety measures on Friday, the most notable among them being strict mask protocols and a ban on stadium parking tailgating.

On masks, the organizers noted that the expectation is for them to be worn all times except, basically, when eating or drinking:

"Face coverings that completely cover one’s mouth and nose are required at TIAA Bank Field. Guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and throughout the stadium, except when actively eating and drinking. Guests failing to adhere to this policy will be subject to disciplinary measures."

As for tailgating, organizers said it would not be permitted in stadium parking lots and that the policy would be "observed and regulated."

They also encouraged fans who don't have tickets to the game to "stay clear of the Downtown Sports Complex area."

The safety measures are an effort to tamp down a bit on the traditional rowdiness of the Georgia-Florida game in an effort to limit the spread of COVID.

Organizers also said there would be 750 hand-sanitizing stations set up at the stadium, along with physical distancing signage. Concessions transactions will be cashless.

Stadium lots will open at 12:30 p.m. on gameday, Nov. 7, and gates to the stadium itself will open at 1:30 p.m.