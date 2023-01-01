Who will Georgia play in the National Championship Game?

UGA advanced to the title game by winning the Peach Bowl.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs are on to their second straight College Football Playoff National Championship Game after topping Ohio State in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday night.

Georgia's opponent for the title isn't who most would have predicted before the season - the Horned Frogs of TCU.

The Frogs pulled off an upset of Michigan in the earlier College Football Playoff semifinal game on New Year's Eve, beating the Wolverines 51-45 in something of a stunner.

According to TCU's athletics website, the Horned Frogs have never beaten the Bulldogs. They've met four previous times, most recently six years ago.

Dec. 30, 2016: Georgia 31-23

Georgia 31-23 Sept. 10, 1988: Georgia 38-10

Georgia 38-10 Sept. 27, 1980: Georgia 34-3

Georgia 34-3 Jan. 1, 1942: Georgia 40-26

That brief history includes the 2016 Liberty Bowl, which was played in Memphis and the 1942 Orange Bowl. The other two times the teams played, both in the 80s, were regular season games in Athens.

About the TCU Horned Frogs

TCU marched through an impressive undefeated Big 12 season, defeating the likes of Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State along the way.

They dropped the Big 12 championship game in a rematch with K-State, however, losing to the Wildcats 31-28 in an overtime nailbiter.

Led by quarterback Max Duggan, a Heisman finalist this year, the Horned Frogs are known for pulling out close contests - in addition to edging Michigan by just five points in the Fiesta Bowl, they beat Baylor by one point, Texas by seven, Texas Tech by 10, West Virginia by 10, Kansas State by 10, Oklahoma State by three (in two overtimes), Kansas by seven and SMU by eight.

Their only wins by more than 10 points of the season came against Colorado, Tarleton, Oklahoma and Iowa State.