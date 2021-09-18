Bulldogs begin SEC play with visit from South Carolina today, with QB health the big question mark

The Dawgs are the second-ranked team in the country.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs will open the SEC portion of their schedule today in Athens when they welcome South Carolina into town.

The Dawgs, ranked second in the country, still have a major question mark hanging over things as to who will play quarterback.

Earlier this week Coach Kirby Smart said presumptive starter JT Daniels, dealing with an oblique tweak, is not 100 percent. His backup Stetson Bennett torched UAB last weekend in a 56-7 blowout, but Smart said he also has his own lower back issues.

The coach said after practice Wednesday that Daniels, Bennett and third QB Carson Beck (who completed 4-of-10 passes last week for 88 yards, a touchdown and an interception) had all been taking reps. As of Saturday morning, the team still hasn't announced who will start.

The basics

Who : No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs What : SEC opener vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

: SEC opener vs. South Carolina Gamecocks When : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Where : Sanford Stadium, Athens

: Sanford Stadium, Athens TV : ESPN

: ESPN Tickets: Available on secondary markets for $49 at the low end

Whoever plays, the Dawgs will nonetheless be feeling pretty good.

The UGA defense has been the talk of the country through the first two weeks of the college football season, most impressively in holding Clemson to just three points in the season opener before making UAB miserable last week in a sort of quasi-shutout (the Blazers' lone TD came on an interception return in the fourth quarter.)