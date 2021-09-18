Bulldogs begin SEC play with visit from South Carolina today, with QB health the big question mark

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs will open the SEC portion of their schedule today in Athens when they welcome South Carolina into town.
The Dawgs, ranked second in the country, still have a major question mark hanging over things as to who will play quarterback.
Earlier this week Coach Kirby Smart said presumptive starter JT Daniels, dealing with an oblique tweak, is not 100 percent. His backup Stetson Bennett torched UAB last weekend in a 56-7 blowout, but Smart said he also has his own lower back issues.
The coach said after practice Wednesday that Daniels, Bennett and third QB Carson Beck (who completed 4-of-10 passes last week for 88 yards, a touchdown and an interception) had all been taking reps. As of Saturday morning, the team still hasn't announced who will start.
The basics
- Who: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs
- What: SEC opener vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
- When: 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens
- TV: ESPN
- Tickets: Available on secondary markets for $49 at the low end
Whoever plays, the Dawgs will nonetheless be feeling pretty good.
The UGA defense has been the talk of the country through the first two weeks of the college football season, most impressively in holding Clemson to just three points in the season opener before making UAB miserable last week in a sort of quasi-shutout (the Blazers' lone TD came on an interception return in the fourth quarter.)
As long as Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, Adam Anderson and company overwhelm South Carolina's offensive line like they did Clemson's and UAB's, there shouldn't be much to worry about for the Dawgs against a Gamecocks team that edged out East Carolina by just three points last week.